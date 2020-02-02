Home

Mary Jane Bethe Obituary
Mary Jane Bethe

Oct. 29, 1922 - Jan. 28, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Mary Jane Bethe died peacefully at her home on January 28, surrounded by her loving family, friends, and beloved kitties. Mary was born on October 29, 1922. She married Eugene Bethe in 1943. He proceeded her in death in 2006. During their 63 years together, Mary and Gene enjoyed playing cards with their friends, eating out, and dancing. Mary worked at South Side Elementary School and First Source Insurance Company, and she volunteered for many years for Pet Refuge, the Center for the Homeless, and Battell Elementary School. No one was better than Mary with money, and she also volunteered at First Presbyterian Church of Mishawaka and First Unitarian Church of South Bend as bookkeeper. A farm girl at heart, Mary enjoyed gardening and eating the fruits of her labors, not to mention making sure everyone around her was eating healthy too. Mary was a compassionate landlord, a loyal friend, an avid “collector of cats,” and an outspoken advocate and generous supporter for spaying and neutering. She looked after her own kitties and the neighborhood strays up until the very end.

Mary is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Chuck Wukovits. She also leaves behind two granddaughters, Caryn (Rodney) Musselman and Carol (David) Palay; and five great-grandchildren, Ethan Palay (16), Victoria Musselman (16), Charlie Palay (14), Sophia Musselman (14), and Sam Palay (12).

Mary's Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, at 2 PM in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka with visitation one hour prior.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to Center for Hospice Care of Mishawaka.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020
