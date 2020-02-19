|
Mary Jane Cinal
Oct. 3, 1925 - Feb. 15, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary Jane Cinal, 94, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 in The Hearth at Juday Creek. Mary Jane was born October 3, 1925 in South Bend to the late Marion and Mamie (Kmitta) Kasznia. On April 29, 1946 Mary Jane married Thaddeus Cinal, Sr. He preceded her in death on December 8, 2007. Mary Jane was also preceded in death by her siblings, Benedict (Sophie) Kasznia, Marion (Lily) Kasznia, Evelyn (Richard) Kaczmarek, Adeline (Harry) Kruk, and Rita Lovisa; sister-in-law, Darlene Kasznia; and brother-in-law, Ken Rieker.
Left to cherish the memory of Mary Jane include her children, James (Terri) Cinal, Kenneth (Beverly) Cinal, Thaddeus (Romelia) Cinal, Jr., and Gregory (Julie) Cinal; grandchildren, Jami Cinal, Jennifer (Nick) Zizzo, Christopher Cinal, Phillip (Jordan) Cinal, Jessica (Nick) Weidow, Daniel Cinal, and Joseph Cinal; great-grandchildren, Beckett and Braxton Cinal, Nicholas, Taylor, and Nathan Zizzo, and Emmalin Cinal; siblings, David (Renate) Kasznia, Robert (Eva) Kasznia, Victor Kasznia, Barbara Matuszak, and Marsha Rieker; and brother-in-law, Roman Lovisa. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and lifelong friends.
Mary Jane retired from the Raco Corporation after 42 years. She was a member of St. Casimir Senior Citizens Club, Crumstown Conservation Club, and Bowlers Country Club. She enjoyed golfing, fishing at the lake, playing euchre, cooking, gardening, crafting, traveling, attending Notre Dame games, and going to the casino. Mary Jane was always a dedicated hard worker in everything she did. Most of all this lovely lady enjoyed having her family and friends gather to visit and eat in her kitchen.
Family would like to thank the caring nurses and staff at The Hearth of Juday Creek and Healthwin Specialized Care.
Visitation for Mary Jane will be 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Thursday, February 20, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Rosary to be prayed at 4:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Friday, February 21, 2020 in Holy Family Catholic Church with a 1-hour visitation prior to the Mass in the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Mary Jane was a lifelong parishioner of Holy Family Church. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the church.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020