Mary Jane Gay



Skinner



May 22, 1928 - July 13, 2020



NILES, MI - Mary Jane Gay Skinner, 92, of Niles, Michigan passed on July 13, 2020.



Mary was born May 22, 1928 in Niles, Michigan. She was one of two daughters of the late Percy and Doris Gay. She attended the public schools and graduated from Niles High School. Mary also earned a Bachelor's Degree in Occupational Therapy from Western Michigan University,



Mary married Osceola Wilson Skinner on November 23, 1950. She was employed by the then Micheal Reese Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. The family moved to Compton, California where Mary was employed at Harbor General Hospital in Los Angeles, California as a Supervisor of Medical Records Librarians. Mary's love of education inspired her to continue her education to receive a Master's Degree in Elementary Education. She taught at Broadacres Elementary in Los Angeles, CA. When Mary returned to Niles, she joined the staffs at Southside and Oak Manor Elementary Schools where she retired with twenty-two years of service.



Mary and her husband bought the Old Post Office Building on Fourth Street, renovated the building and rented office space for nine years. She was active in her community. She was a Trustee at Franklin African Methodist Episcopal Church, a Board Member of Lakeland Hospital Foundation, a Deputy with the Berrien County Posse-Horseback Riding Division, and a member of the Senior Bowling Team - bowling three times weekly. Mary established MarSta Stabes where she and her friend Starla Miller rode horses and taught children how to ride. In 2002, the Niles Community voted Osceola and Mary Senior King and Queen of the Apple Festival.



Survivors include daughters, Leslie Skinner and Cynthia Edwards, both of Niles; grandson, Christopher; and great-granddaughter, Janayah.



Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Osceola and a sister, Helen Jones.



The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in the memory of Mary Skinner to Franklin African Methodist Episcopal Church or Caring Circle of Hospice.



Private services will be held.



Arrangements by TM Hughes-Perry Mortuary, LLC Battle Creek, Michigan.





