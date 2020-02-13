|
|
Mary Jane Hardy
Feb. 18, 1928 - Feb. 11, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Mary Jane Hardy, 91, of Elkhart, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Center for Hospice Care in Elkhart. She was born February 18, 1928 in South Bend, Indiana to Russell J. & Elsa (Carlson) Hunt.
On July 16, 1949 she married Jack J. Hardy who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her parents, 1 brother, and 1 sister. Surviving are 5 children; 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Mary Jane was a first grade school teacher in the Michiana area for many years. She received a bachelor's degree in Liberal Arts from Bethel College in 1971 and a Masters Degree in Science from Indiana University in 1975. She was a past president of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), a member of the National Society of Colonial Dames, member of the national Society Women of Descendants of the Ancient and honorable Artillery Company, and a member of the National Society of Magna Charta Dames.
Cremation will take place and burial will be held at a later date at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger. Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with her care.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 13, 2020