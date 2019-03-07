Mary Jane Herbster



March 4, 2019



BEREA, KY - Mary Jane Herbster, age 98, of Berea, passed away at her daughter's home on March 4, 2019.



Mary Jane was born in Oil City, Pennsylvania to the late Edward and Rachel Faye Roberts Morgan. She enjoyed Chicago Cubs baseball, crossword puzzles, camping, and quilting. Most recently she thoroughly enjoyed crocheting for the shawl group and Berea United Methodist Church, where she was a member.



Prior to moving to Berea, she and her husband, the late Donald Herbster resided in Lakeville, Indiana where they lived for many years.



In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by one daughter, Donna Fuchs.



She is survived by two children, Donald Thomas Herbster and Karen Buckles; one brother, Dennis McClain; six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.



Memorial Services will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 4pm at the Berea United Methodist Church with Rev. Ken Southgate officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Lakeville, Indiana.



Condolences for the family may be left at www.lakesfuneralhome.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary