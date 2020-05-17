Mary Jane (Osowski) Kafka



June 24, 1936 - May 1, 2020



SPARTA, TN - Mary Jane Kafka, née Osowski, born June 24, 1936 in South Bend, Indiana, passed away at her home in Sparta, Tennessee on May 1, 2020 at 5:45 a.m. after a long illness. Mary grew up in South Bend, Indiana before moving with her family to Apalachin, NY and later to Owego, NY, where they built their dream home and cherished time with their family. After some time, Mary and Marvin moved south to Tennessee to retire and enjoy the warmer weather. Mary was an avid gardener and loved being outside. She always had a smile on her face and had the most beautiful spirit. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Mary is survived by her husband of 65 years, Marvin Kafka and their 4 children: Kristopher (Shelly) Kafka, Kenneth (Sherry) Kafka, Jennifer Kafka Short, and Kellen (Rebecca) Kafka. She is also survived by her 9 beloved grandchildren: Melissa (Kevin) Krooner, Kristin (Dan) Fody, Colleen (Joe) Kafka, Michael (Louise) Kafka, Gareth (Kristen) Kafka, Courtney Short, Caitlin Kafka, Amanda Kafka, and Wesley (Emily Greene) Kafka. Mary also had 8 great-grandchildren whom she loved very much. In addition, she is survived by her brothers, Thomas (Barbara) Osowski and Michael Osowski, sister-in-law, Gloria Osowski, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Martha and Stanley Osowski, and brother, Joseph Osowski. A memorial service will be held at Saint Adalbert's Catholic Church in South Bend, Indiana at a later date.





