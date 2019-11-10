Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Mary Jane Kelley


1923 - 2019
Mary Jane Kelley Obituary
Mary Jane Kelley

July 12, 1923 - Oct. 27, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Mary Jane Kelley, 96, of South Bend, IN passed away at 3:10 a.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Creekside Village. She was born on July 12, 1923 in Milford, Indiana as the only child of the late Joseph and Madeleine (Kern) Grove. She lived in South Bend since 1931, coming from Dayton, Ohio.

Mary Jane married Robert E. Kelley on September 8, 1951 in South Bend, IN. They lived on E. Donald Street for many years. He preceded her in death on July 20, 1981.

She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca S. Flynn of Sun City, AZ; three grandchildren, Tammy Bargerhuff of Sun City, AZ, Kathy Salaiz of Sun City, AZ, and Amanda Kelley of Mishawaka, IN; two great-grandchildren, Joshua Salaiz of Peoria, AZ and Matthew Rhoads of Mishawaka, IN; and two great-great-grandchildren, Savanna Holliday of Mishawaka, IN and Ezekiel Salaiz of Peoria, AZ. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Victoria Gail Kelley.

Mary Jane graduated from James Whitcomb Riley High School in 1941 and attended South Bend Business College, later named Brown Mackie College. She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church and Women of the Moose Auxiliary. She worked the voting polls every election day for many years. Mary Jane was also a member of Howard Park Senior Center where she played euchre for many years.

Mary Jane was a homemaker and loved canning fruits and vegetables. She baked delicious pies, but her family would always request her home-made butterscotch pie for special occasions. Mary Jane's favorite place to go on vacation was Las Vegas. She had many hobbies, but her favorite was working on scrapbooks. She never missed watching Notre Dame football games on T.V. She wrote her autobiography for her family.

Cremation has taken place. Burial will be at Southlawn Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph County or The Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019
