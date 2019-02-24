Mary Jane Kulwicki



March 12, 1930 - Feb. 17, 2019



EDWARDSBURG, MI - Mary Jane Kulwicki, 88 years old, of Edwardsburg, MI passed to her rest on February 17, 2019 at home after a brief illness. She was born March 12, 1930 in South Bend, the daughter of Joseph and Lottie (Luczkowski) Kolo and has lived in the Michiana area all of her life.



Mary Jane was very active in her life. She worked for over 50 years as the office manager at Lumber Service LTD of Cassopolis, MI. She also enjoyed being an active parishioner at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Mary Jane was also a charter member of the ladies auxiliary of the VFW Post #2284 in Edwardsburg. She enjoyed many trips and outings as part of her sorority with her fellow sisters for over 20 years. Mary Jane was an enduring mother and loving Busia, who enjoyed nothing more in her life than being with her family.



Mary Jane was united in marriage in 1957 in South Bend to Daniel J. Kulwicki. This marriage was later dissolved but they remained lifelong friends.



Surviving Mary Jane are two sons, Mark (Diana) Kulwicki of Corpus Christi, TX and David Kulwicki of Edwardsburg; and a son-in-law, Darryl Reynolds of Edwardsburg, MI. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and her loving dog, Zoey.



Family who have preceded her in passing, are her parents, Joseph and Lottie; former husband, Daniel Kulwicki; daughter, Sharon Reynolds; two grandsons, Markie and Derek Kulwicki; and her brother, Joseph Kolo.



Family and friends may gather on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 24832 US-12 East, Edwardsburg, MI. The Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, where all may gather for one hour before the service. Officiating will be Father Bob Flickinger, Pastor of the church. Interment will follow at Adamsville Cemetery.



Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary