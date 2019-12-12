|
|
Mary Jane Mackowiak
December 8, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary Jane Mackowiak, 96, passed away Sun., Dec. 8, 2019 in Fort Wayne, IN. She was born in South Bend, IN to the late Albin & Lottie Borlik. She was a member of the Rosary Society of St. Matthew's Cathedral. Mary Jane is survived by 3 sons, Mike (Judy) Mackowiak of Fort Wayne, IN, Dave (Veronique) Mackowiak of South Bend, IN, & Dennis (Donna) Mackowiak of Philadelphia, PA, 4 grand, and 5 great-grandchildren. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Clement Mackowiak, 3 brothers & a sister. Condolences: www.fairhavenfortwayne.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 12, 2019