Mary Jane Martens
Mary Jane Martens

Oct. 23, 1919 - June 5, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Mass of Christian Burial is 11am Tues., June 9, 2020 at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church, 2114 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, with visitation from 10-11am. Graveside services at Highland Cemetery. See Palmer Funeral Homes website.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 8, 2020.
