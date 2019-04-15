Mary Jane Wroblewski



July 24, 1945 - April 13, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary Wroblewski, 73, passed away on Saturday, April 13 in her home surrounded by her family.



Mary was born July 24, 1945 in Rockville, IN to Arthur and Vivian (Jones) Ford. She was preceded in death by her parents and 4 siblings. On July 11, 1993 in South Bend, Mary married James Wroblewski; he survives along with her children, Lorrie Christian, Edward (Karen) Atkinson, Beth (Cory) Wilson, and stepson, Michael Wroblewski; 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Don and Bill Ford; and special niece and nephews.



Mary spent many years farming and maintaining a happy, loving home. She later worked as a CNA and home health aide. Mary was the first woman to bowl at the BK Club in Mishawaka. She was known for being a professional bingo player as well as a Yahtzee champion. Mary was excellent at crocheting, cooking, and gardening. She loved her dogs, riding around on her golf cart, fishing at the farm, and spending time outdoors. Mary especially loved when her family was with her while doing these things. Mary was a strong woman, who helped and influenced many people in a positive way, while still being sassy, ornery, fun and full of life.



Visitation will be Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 2:00pm to 6:00pm, in ST. JOSEPH Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Funeral Service to begin at 6:00pm.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.



Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary