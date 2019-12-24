|
|
Mary Jean Blum
Nov. 22, 1946 - Dec. 21, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary Jean Blum, 73, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019, after a nine-month battle with brain cancer. Her husband, John F. Blum, was at her side when she died. In addition to her loving husband of 53 years, Mary is survived by her son, Christopher John (Nancy) Blum of Elmhurst, IL; her daughters, Jeannie (Ronald) Lowis of Westerville, OH, and Caroline (Michael) Pavis of Coopersburg, PA; grandchildren, Caitlin Blum, John Blum, Claire Blum, Liz Blum, Andrew Lowis, Zachary Lowis, Jacob Lowis, Margaret Mary Pavis, Molly Pavis, and John “Jack” Pavis; sister, Jane Jankowski of Chicago, IL; brothers-in-law, Fr. Bill Blum, C.S.C., and Tom (Marcia) Blum of Granger, IN; and sisters-in-law, Dr. Julia Blum of Fannettsburg, PA, and Maureen Blum of Atlanta, GA. Mary was preceded in death by her brother, John David Kreutzer, Jr., and her parents, John and Mildred (Zartman) Kreutzer.
Mary was born on Nov. 22, 1946 in Chicago, IL. As an avid Chicago Cubs fan, she and her sister enjoyed taking the train to Cubs games as kids. She attended Saint Louis University (SLU) where she studied business/music. She was still in college when she was invited to a dance at the University of Notre Dame and set up on a blind date with John. A little over one year later, Mary and John were engaged at the Notre Dame Log Chapel. They married on August 27, 1966 in Springfield, IL. They lived in California and Virginia while John served in the United States Army. After graduating with his Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Notre Dame, the family then moved to St. Louis, MO, where they settled for the next 46 years.
While in St. Louis, Mary advanced her career as a musician. She taught piano lessons, was the church organist, and served as the children's choir director at Saint Richard's Parish. She also worked as the music teacher at Saint Richard's School from 1985 to 2009. Throughout her life, Mary touched many lives with her gift of music. Many of the children who Mary mentored, have pursued careers in music as a result of her influence and guidance.
In 2016, Mary and John retired to South Bend, IN, where they lived out their dream to be close to Notre Dame. Mary joined the choir at Sacred Heart Parish, and volunteered her time playing the piano for the sisters at Saint Mary's College. Mary and John also spent time traveling, and recently enjoyed trips to Hawaii, Cabo San Lucas (Mexico), Spain, Italy and Germany.
Mary was a very talented seamstress. She taught her children and grandchildren how to sew, and will be remembered fondly for all the outfits, tablecloths, curtains, pillow cases, and blankets she made for her family. Mary also will be remembered for her strong faith, her dedication to helping and serving others, and her everlasting love for her children and grandchildren.
The family would also like to thank the staff of Dujarie House at Holy Cross Village, Notre Dame, for the terrific support and love that they showed Mary while she was a patient there for the last five months. They made her feel special and gave her the utmost compassion and care in her time of need. The family also extends their gratitude to Carol's Care and her staff, for the help they gave in the last few months.
Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be celebrated at 10:00am on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Sacred Heart Parish Center, located on St. Joseph Lake on the campus of University of Notre Dame. Graveside services and burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Notre Dame. Friends may visit with the family from 6:00-8:00pm on Thursday, Dec. 26th at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. Additional visitation will be from 9:00-10:00am on Friday at Sacred Heart Parish Center prior to Mass.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mary may be donated to American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Avenue, Ste 550, Chicago, IL 60631; or the Northwestern Medicine Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute, Galter Pavilion, 675 N. St. Clair, 20th Floor, Chicago, IL 60611.
Online condolences may be left for the Blum family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 24, 2019