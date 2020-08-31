Mary Jo Carter
Sept. 1, 1938 - Aug. 28, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Mary Jo Carter, 81, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family.
Mary Jo was born on September 1, 1938 in Mishawaka as the daughter of Arthur and Geraldine (Myers) Huys. Mary Jo married her beloved husband, James W. Carter on July 13, 1957 in Mishawaka, recently celebrating 63 years of a loving marriage. He survives along their children, Christine (Scott) Eggers of Chicago, Michael (Sharron) Carter of Mishawaka, Catherine (Robert) Gentry of Dowagiac, and Michele (David) Van Tubbergen of Mishawaka. She was the proud grandmother of four grandchildren, Courtney, Allyson, Carley, and McKenna as well as her great-grandchildren, Cody, Wyatt, Kendall, and Jackson. She is survived by three brothers, Gerald, Kenneth, and Richard Huys. Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Donald and Henry Huys. She loved all things beautiful, sunflowers, hummingbirds, bright colors, and above all else her family.
Mary Jo will forever be in our hearts as she takes her well-deserved place in heaven. Mary Jo was a devoted Catholic and devout believer in Christ our Lord.
Mary Jo was a beautician in the area for 30 years, employed as a library clerk, and worked for Harbor Light Hospice and Home Instead to bring comfort and love to others. She was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church and was a member of the St. Anthony Society.
The Family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 1, from 2:00 - 8:00 pm in Hahn Funeral Home 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka where a Rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm, and visitation held one hour prior to services at the church. Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing will be enforced and face masks required.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 2, at 10:30 am in Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 4508 Vistula Road, Mishawaka, IN 46544. Private burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka.
The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Queen of Peace Church or Harbor Light Hospice, 1820 E. Day Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
