Mary Jo Miller
Nov. 30, 1932 - Oct. 17, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary Jo Miller, 86, of South Bend, Indiana passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Mary Jo was born November 30, 1932 in Shipshewana, Indiana, to Amos T. Bontrager and Kathryn Grace Miller. Mary Jo graduated from Shipshewana High School in 1950. She went on to earn a Bachelor's degree from Goshen College in 1954 and later earned her Master of Education from Indiana University, Bloomington.
Mary Jo married Lloyd D. Miller on August 27, 1955 at Forks Mennonite Church in Middlebury, Indiana. Mary Jo and Lloyd were blessed to welcome their only daughter, Roslyn Elizabeth (Miller) Ricker on April 11, 1970 in Wimbledon, England. Lloyd and Mary Jo were there for the year as part of a teacher exchange program.
For 39 years, Mary Jo shared her joy of learning as an elementary school teacher. She retired from South Bend Schools in 1996. She incorporated her love of music by playing the piano and singing with her students whenever possible. Mary Jo taught several different grade levels, but often said that second grade was her favorite.
Her dedication to education included advocating for fellow educators as a member of the Indiana State Teachers Association and the National Education Association. Attending the annual NEA national convention was something she looked forward to every year, as it was fun connecting with friends and colleagues across the country.
Music was important to Mary Jo throughout her life. She was a founding member of the Vesper Chorale in South Bend, singing alto. She played piano and organ at Kern Road Mennonite Church for many years. KRMC is where she and Lloyd were some of the first members of the newly formed congregation in 1960 and attended there throughout her adult life. During the annual Fischoff competition in South Bend, she often played accompaniment for participants. Mary Jo was an avid supporter of the arts.
Although Lloyd and Mary Jo had only one biological child, they later welcomed Paul Hawkins and his partner, Roy Dahl, to their family. They happily gained another son when Roslyn married the late John Ricker in 2006.
Mary Jo loved being a grandmother to Zoe Kathryn and Ava Grace. She spoiled them like grandmas do and rarely said no. Zoe especially remembers appreciating her patience whenever she wanted to be ‘creative' in the kitchen. Mary Jo accepted scribbles as prized artwork, laughed when such scribbles were found on walls and picture frames, and enjoyed hearing about the girls' adventures with friends and at school activities. Ava loved to ride on Grandma's ‘scooter' and has inherited her appreciation of mischief. Mary Jo was very proud of her girls.
Mary Jo is survived by her husband, Lloyd D. Miller; daughter, Roslyn Ricker; granddaughters, Zoe Kathryn-Miller and Ava Grace Ricker; sisters-in-law, Frances Bontrager and Harriet Bontrager; cousins Margaret Hostetler, Doris Reidy; sons by choice, Paul Hawkins and Roy Dahl. Preceding her in death are her parents, Amos T. Bontrager and Kathryn Grace Miller; beloved son-in-law, John Ricker; brothers, Maurice and Robert Bontrager.
Visitation will take place Friday, October 25 from 4-7 pm at Kern Road Mennonite Church, 18211 Kern Road, South Bend. A Memorial Service will take place Saturday, October 26, at 11am at Kern Road Mennonite Church with pastors Dave and Janice Sutter, and Jen Shenk, officiating. A light luncheon and time of sharing will immediately follow the service.
Palmer Funeral Home- Guisinger Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Contributions in memory of Mary Jo may be offered to Mennonite Central Committee, Great Lakes Regional Office, 1013 Division Street, Goshen, IN 46528 or Goshen College, 1700 S. Main Street, Goshen, IN 46526. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 22, 2019