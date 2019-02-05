Home

East Lawn Funeral Home
Mary O'Hara
Mary Jo O'Hara Obituary
Mary Jo O'Hara

Jan. 25, 1940 - Feb. 1, 2019

BLOOMINGTON, IN - Mary Jo O'Hara, 79, of Bloomington passed away at 9:01 am Friday, February 1, 2019 at McLean County Nursing Home.

She was born January 25, 1940 in South Bend, IN the daughter of Eddy and Inergene Dourche Nailon. She married Paul O'Hara in June of 1976. Mary Jo is survived by one daughter, Stephanie (Michael) Fikes of Waukesha, WI; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and one sister, Jenet McCambry of Gardena, CA.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, and three brothers.

Mary Jo was a custodian in the South Bend Community School Corporation until her retirement.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Services will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to The Humane Society of South Bend.

To view Mary Jo's memorial page or to leave an online condolence please go to www.eastlawn-bloomington.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 5, 2019
