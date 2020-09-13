1/1
Mary Joan Batdorf
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Joan Batdorf

June 20, 1928 - Sept. 10, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Mary Joan Batdorf, 92, passed away on Thursday evening, September 10, 2020 at Center for Hospice Care in South Bend, IN. She was born on June 20, 1928 in South Bend to Howard and Ethel (Humphrey) Hardman, both of whom preceded her in death.

On October 30, 1948 in South Bend, Mary married Everett S. Batdorf, Jr., who preceded her in death on November 22, 2001.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Rebecca L. (Benjamin Leonard) Carpenter of South Bend; sons, David (Karyn) Batdorf of West Harrison, IN and Thomas (Elinore) Batdorf of Fishers, IN; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Helen McDonald of South Bend and Edna Parcell of Mishawaka, IN; brother, John Hardman of South Bend; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and loving husband of 53 years, Mary was preceded in death by her daughter, Amy Batdorf; sisters, Margaret Wallace, Rosie McEndarfer, and Elenore Lovell; and brothers, Marion Hardman, Clyde Hardman, Royal Hardman, Robert Hardman, Donald Hardman, and Joseph Hardman.

Mary was a lifelong resident of South Bend. She was an active member in Little League and PTA, as her children were growing up. All of her life, Mary was a very giving, loving person who helped others.

Funeral services for Mary will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 12:00-2:00pm on Monday at the funeral home prior to the service. A private interment will be held at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, IN.

Contributions in memory of Mary may be donated to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545; or American Cancer Society of North Central Indiana, 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

Online condolences may be left for the Batdorf family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved