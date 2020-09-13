Mary Joan Batdorf
June 20, 1928 - Sept. 10, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Mary Joan Batdorf, 92, passed away on Thursday evening, September 10, 2020 at Center for Hospice Care in South Bend, IN. She was born on June 20, 1928 in South Bend to Howard and Ethel (Humphrey) Hardman, both of whom preceded her in death.
On October 30, 1948 in South Bend, Mary married Everett S. Batdorf, Jr., who preceded her in death on November 22, 2001.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Rebecca L. (Benjamin Leonard) Carpenter of South Bend; sons, David (Karyn) Batdorf of West Harrison, IN and Thomas (Elinore) Batdorf of Fishers, IN; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Helen McDonald of South Bend and Edna Parcell of Mishawaka, IN; brother, John Hardman of South Bend; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and loving husband of 53 years, Mary was preceded in death by her daughter, Amy Batdorf; sisters, Margaret Wallace, Rosie McEndarfer, and Elenore Lovell; and brothers, Marion Hardman, Clyde Hardman, Royal Hardman, Robert Hardman, Donald Hardman, and Joseph Hardman.
Mary was a lifelong resident of South Bend. She was an active member in Little League and PTA, as her children were growing up. All of her life, Mary was a very giving, loving person who helped others.
Funeral services for Mary will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 12:00-2:00pm on Monday at the funeral home prior to the service. A private interment will be held at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, IN.
Contributions in memory of Mary may be donated to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545; or American Cancer Society
of North Central Indiana, 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
