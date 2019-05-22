Mary June Schoonover



June 1, 1925 - May 19, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary June Schoonover was born June 1, 1925, to Everett and Lilly Sweet in Washington, IN. June graduated from Washington Catholic High School in 1943 and married John L. “Jack” Schoonover on August 2, 1954 in Hammond, IN. She is preceded in death by her husband and a sister, Betty Leighty.



Survivors include John E. (Ruth) Schoonover of LaGrange, IN; three grandchildren, Kelly (Steve) Donndelinger of South Bend, Lester and Amy of LaGrange; and three great-grandchildren. Her brother, Dale Sweet (Sharon) of Washington, IN and several nieces and nephews also survive.



June worked mainly in finance and retired from the National Bank in downtown South Bend after 17 years, where she was an executive secretary. For several years in their retirement, she and her husband enjoyed wintering in the Harlingen, TX area. June was devoted to her family, sharing in many family dinners, events, and get-togethers over the years. Her specialties were homemade meatloaf and potato salad.



June was witty and loved a good joke. Her favorite color, green, was ever-present. She was also a talented seamstress, knitter, and a loyal Notre Dame football fan. For many years, June was an active member of Saint Anthony Parish, along with Service Guild, Elks Lodge #235, and Corvilla Auxiliary.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Anthony de Padua Catholic Church on Saturday, May 25, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation at the church one hour prior. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery, and arrangements are being handled by McGann Hay Funeral Home.



To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary