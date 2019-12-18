Home

Hanley and Sons - South Bend
23421 State Road 23
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 287-4181
Mary K. VanLake


1954 - 2019
Mary K. VanLake Obituary
Mary K. VanLake

Jan. 3, 1954 - Dec. 12, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Mary K. VanLake, 65, of Mishawaka, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Goshen Hospital following an extended illness.

Mary was born to Howard L. and Anne M. (Koehler) Bailey on January 3, 1954, in Mishawaka, IN.

She is survived by her mother, Anne M. Bailey of New Carlisle, one stepdaughter, Roma VanLake Thibant of LaPorte County; three grandchildren, Justin, Ronnie, and Kourtney; two great-grandchildren, Lydia Cooper and Colson Fisher; and two sisters, Debra (Stephen) Wilcox of New Carlisle and Cindy L. Bailey of South Bend. Mary was preceded in death by her father, Howard L. Bailey, her husband, Daniel C. VanLake on March 2, 2004; two sons, Shane Bailey and Ronnie Geyer; and her brother, Steven Bailey.

Mary was employed as a Manager at Troyer Products in Elkhart, IN.

She enjoyed playing darts, motorcycle riding, and being a member of Abate, camping, fishing, and NASCAR. She was an auxiliary member at the American Legion Post 357.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545, in Mary's name.

A Private Celebration of Mary's Life will be on Friday, December 20, at Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel” located at 23421 State Road 23/West Ireland Road, South Bend.

The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Service handled arrangements and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to Mary's family

Condolences may be expressed online at www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 18, 2019
