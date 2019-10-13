|
|
Mary K. Wilson
Sept. 6, 1929 - Oct. 11, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Mary K. Wilson, 90, of Granger, passed away peacefully during the early morning hours of October 11 at the Hearth at Juday Creek. Mary was born on September 6, 1929 in South Bend to Everett and Ruth (Anderson) Kohli. On June 19, 1949, as Mary Kohli she married the love of her life, Myron D. Wilson. He preceded her in death on March 19 of this year. Mary worked at the Wal-Mart Pharmacy for many years as a Pharmacy Tech. She was a member of the Twin City Baptist Church of Mishawaka.
Mary is survived by her children, Karen (Michael) Wolff of Osceola, Linda (Gary) Gross of Reynolds, IN, Don (Melody) Wilson of Granger, and Larry Wilson of Niles, MI. She was the proud grandmother of Stephen Wolff, Peter Wolff, David Wilson, Nicole Munao, Jacob Wilson, Angie Gilson, Vicky Ellison, Tanya Wilson, Heather Whiteman, Stacey Skinner, Maria McGuffy, Cara Ransberger, Melissa Heintzberger, Claudia Shepley, and Elizabeth Faltic, great-grandmother of 28, and great-great-grandmother of 2. Mary was preceded in death by a son, James Lee Wilson.
Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, October 16 from 10:00am until service time in the Twin City Baptist Church, 420 E. Jefferson Blvd., Mishawaka. A service celebrating Mary's life will be held at 11:00am with Pastor Jerry Bell officiating. She will be laid to rest with her husband in the Marion National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to Twin City Baptist Church, 420 E. Jefferson, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019