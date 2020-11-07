Mary K. Young
Nov. 18, 1947 - Nov. 4, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Mary K. Young, 72, of Mishawaka, IN, passed away at 7:30pm Wednesday, November 4, 2020 peacefully surrounded by loved ones in her home. Mary was born on November 18, 1947 in South Bend, IN to Mary Litherland. Mary is survived by her soulmate, Donald Wraight, her daughter Kathryn Arter (Jeff Arter), her “bonus son,” Drew Wraight; her three sisters, Eileen Kanewske, Melissa Litherland, and Michele Litherland; her brother, Arthur Pletcher; and her three grandchildren, Garrett, Hailey, and Myah Arter. Mary was a loving and devoted sister, mother and grandmother. She was a CNA for many years in her younger life, followed by being the office manager for DEW Helpers. Mary loved to travel with her friends and family and she was a lover of all animals. She was an inspiration to everyone she came in contact with and had an enormous abundance of love for her family and close friends. Visitation for Mary will take place on Sunday, November 8, from 2pm-4pm at Palmer Funeral Home-Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 9, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 226 N Hill St., South Bend. Father Matt Fase, C.S.C. will officate the services with burial to follow at Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to The American Cancer Society
. Online condolences can be made at palmerfuneralhomes.com
.