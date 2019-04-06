Mary Katherine “Mernie” Platz



Sept. 15, 1945 - April 3, 2019



LAKEVILLE, IN - Mary Katherine “Mernie” Platz, 73, of Lakeville, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 surrounded by her family.



She was born in South Bend, Indiana, on September 15, 1945 to Joseph and Elizabeth (Kramer) Horvath.



She married Ray F. Platz on May 21, 1966 in South Bend, Indiana.



Mernie retired from the County City Building - South Bend, working in housekeeping.



Surviving is her loving husband of fifty-two years, Ray F. Platz of Lakeville, and their children: Pamela (Ty) Warren of Columbus, Indiana, Debbie (Russ) Miller of Cicero, Indiana, Ray C. Platz of Walkerton, Beth (James) Pemberton of South Bend, Anna (Eric) Vechera of Goshen, Ben J. (Holly) Platz of Lakeville, and Becky (Chad) Wright of North Liberty; her fifteen grandchildren: Aryn (Pat), Hannah, Rachel, Lauren, Jessica, Emily, Kylee, Kaleb, Izaak, Eli, Blake, Lucas, Aaron, Lizzy, and McKenna; and two great-grandchildren, Brinley and Leo. Also surviving is a brother, Steve (Patty) Horvath of South Bend, and a sister-in-law, Eva Horvath.



She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Aaron Anthony Platz, a brother, Norm Horvath, and her beloved pet, Stuart.



Mernie had a deep faith in Jesus Christ that allowed her to genuinely love all those around her. She loved being a mom and grandma and looked for any opportunity to be together. Our family looked forward to her homecooked meals, especially at the holidays. She had the gift of making others laugh and sharing in that laughter. We are forever grateful for her loving legacy.



Visitation will be on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2-6 P.M. at the Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 North Michigan Street, Lakeville, Indiana. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 8 @ 11:00 AM at the Palmer Funeral Home, within the Community Complex, Lakeville. Pastor Thomas Short will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend.



Memorial contributions may be directed to the Aaron Platz Memorial Scholarship Fund, LaVille Jr. Sr. High School, 69969 US Hwy. 31 South, Lakeville, IN 46535. Online condolences may be sent to the Platz family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary