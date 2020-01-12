|
|
Mary Kathleen Kubsch
Jan. 9, 1943 - Jan. 7, 2020
LOGANSPORT, IN - Mary Kathleen Kubsch, 76, formerly of Logansport, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, January 7, 2020 at her residence in Wausau, Wisconsin. She was born on January 9, 1943 in Whittier, California, to Antone H. and Bridget J. (Lapczynski) Brazo, both of whom preceded her in death.
On July 29, 1961, Mary married Terry L. Kubsch, who survives. In addition to her loving husband, Mary is survived by daughter, Jean (Jeffrey) Ostrowski of Wausau, WI; son, Pete (Elaine) Kubsch of Rossville, IN; four grandchildren, J.B. Kozlovich of Wausau, WI, Jenna Kozlovich of Duluth, MN, Terry Kubsch of Carlisle, PA, and Jamie Kubsch of Sarasota, FL; two great-grandchildren, Henry and Lucy Kozlovich, both of Wausau, WI; sister, Bonnie (John) Jud of South Bend, IN; brother, Robert (Vera) Brazo of Lake Worth, FL; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mary's faith and her family were the most important part of her life. She was very involved with her church and became a Third Order Franciscan within the Catholic church, volunteered at All Saints Catholic Church in Logansport, IN as a eucharistic minister and at local nursing homes. She loved making Rosaries which she would then pass on to anyone who wanted one.
Mary attended St. Joseph High School in South Bend, IN, moved to California, and upon returning to South Bend, attended Washington Clay High where she met her husband Terry on a football field. They were married for 59 years. She graduated with honors from Indiana University South Bend with a certificate in dental assisting and worked as a homemaker and volunteer when not traveling with her husband worldwide.
Mary is remembered by those who knew her as always smiling with a beautiful laugh, a most patient, loving, nonjudgmental and generous woman. She left a memory of kindness with everyone she met. She will be forever missed and never forgotten.
Mary's family would like to extend their gratitude to all the staff at Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services in Wausau, WI, who brought with them knowledge, kindness and comfort during each visit. In addition, gratitude is shared with her medical team at the Rochester Mayo ALS Clinic who helped navigate Mary and her family through a difficult time and diagnosis.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00pm on Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Therese, Little Flower Catholic Church, 54191 N. Ironwood Road, South Bend, IN. Graveside services and burial will follow in the chapel at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, IN. Immediately following services at the cemetery, there will be a luncheon served at Little Flower Parish Center. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00-8:00pm on Thursday, January 16 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, where a Rosary will be recited at 5:00pm. Additional visitation time will be held from 11:00am-12:00pm on Friday at the church prior to Mass.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in memory of Mary may be sent to Aspirus Health Foundation, 425 Pine Ridge Blvd., Wausau, WI 54401, or online donations at www.aspirus.org/donate-now.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020