Mary Kathryn (Bybee) Sayers
Aug. 22, 1924 - Dec. 25, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Mary Sayers, 95, of Granger, passed away on December 25, 2019, at the Hearth at Juday Creek. Mary was born in South Bend, Indiana on August 22, 1924. The daughter of John and Grace Bybee, she was one of five children. Her deceased brothers include John Jr. “Buck” and Charlie; and sisters, Judy and Verna. She was the beloved wife of seventy years to the late Richard “Dick” Sayers. She is survived by daughter, Kathy (John) Postle; and sons, Richard II (Barbara) and Randy (Martha).
Mary and Dick lived in Sun City Center, Florida for twenty-five years until his passing in 2016. They loved to play golf together and Mary continued to play and enjoy the game until age 86. They were both avid fans of the Tampa Bay Rays since it was easy to transfer their affection to the Rays after being longtime fans of the Chicago Cubs while growing up and living in South Bend. They rarely missed a broadcast of the Rays or the Cubs.
Mary graduated from South Bend Central High School after beginning high school in the first freshman class at Adams High School before her parents moved. She was a payroll clerk at Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) for 32 years. She retired in 1985 to enjoy golf, baseball, and her retirement life with Dick in Florida.
Mary was a strong, kind, and witty lady. She loved to play Euchre and would start each morning doing jumbles and crossword puzzles. Everyone loved to hear her laugh because it was so contagious that it would fill the room with joy.
Mary's home was always filled with pictures of her six grandchildren: Rikki Tuesly, Ryan Avrett, Justin Sayers, Matthew Sayers, Megan Busch, and Corey Sayers. She was also very proud of her five great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the Center for Hospice and the Hearth at Juday Creek for their kindness and care for Mary and her family. No service is scheduled but the family plans to have a memorial service for Mary in the near future. In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to the Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019