Mary L. McKeon
1931 - 2020
Mary L. McKeon

July 9, 1931 - June 17, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Mary L. McKeon, 88, passed away at 5:30am on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Creekside Village.

Mary was born on July 9, 1931 in Mishawaka, IN to the late Leo and Rachiel DeBaillie. On November 18, 1967 Mary married William J. McKeon and he passed away on January 23, 2019. Mary was also preceded in death by sisters, Madeline VanHoecke and Patricia Parish; and son-in-law, Thomas Scott.

Mary is survived by her children, Linda Scott, Sarah (Primo) Echevarria, Wayne (Anna) Middleton, Sandy (Gary) Barnard, and Steve (Cheryl) Middleton; eleven grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren; and brother, Albert (Delores) DeBaillie, Sr.

Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Condolences for the family may be made at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 18, 2020.
