Mary Lee Fulce
April 29, 1925 - June 5, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Missionary Mary Lee Fulce was born on April 29, 1925 in Leland, Mississippi to Rosie Lee and Ollie Drumond. She departed this life on June 5, 2020 at the age of 95 at Holy Cross Rehabilitation and Wellness Facility.
Missionary Fulce was a very religious and caring Christian who loved everyone unconditionally and treated everyone with respect. She served as a Missionary at the Wayside Church of God in COGIC, Elder Lockhart, Emmanual COGIC, Elder Coates and her current membership at Miracle Temple COGIC, Elder Boyd. Her main focus was to make sure everyone knew the man Jesus.
Mom leaves a loving family to cherish her memory: one daughter, Nyoka (Jimmy, Sr.) King of Plano, Texas; two sons, Dwight (Marion) Fulce of South Bend, Indiana and Joseph “Dean” (Roxanne) Fulce of Plano, Texas; sister, Betty Newsome Williams of California; brother, Edward Newsome of California; great-grandchildren: Jamarial Chancellor, Jalesia Chancellor, Jalen King, Madison King, and Malcolm King; great- great-grandchildren: Kam Buckley, Karena Buckley, Jayce Chancellor, Aria Fulce, Alyssa Thompson, Brooklynn Thompson, Isaac Thompson, Daniel Thompson, and Elise Thompson, and many nieces and nephews.
Those who preceded her in death were her mother, Rosie Newsome, father, Nemiah Newsome, daughter, Charolette Jean Fulce, grandsons, Roderic Greene and Ryant Greene, nephew, Derick Williams, aunt, Minnie Jackson, and cousin, Maude Jackson.
The family would like to thank her caregiver, Christel Jamison whom she loved like a daughter, her church family, members of the Miracle Temple, and the staff at Holy Cross Rehab and Wellness Facility.
Our faith lets us know we will meet again.
Services will be held at Pentecostal Cathedral Friday, June 12, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon. Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
