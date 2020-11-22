1/1
Mary Lee Janiak
1946 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lee Janiak

April 20, 1946 - Nov. 12, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary Lee Janiak, 74, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Memorial Hospital.

Mary Lee was born April 20, 1946 in South Bend to the late Joseph and Virginia (Golubski) Waters. On September 10, 1966 Mary Lee married her loving husband, Marvin James Janiak. He preceded her in death on April 11, 2020.

Left to cherish the memory of Mary Lee is her son, Steven (Barbara Jo) Janiak; sister, Cindi Martinelli; brother, David Waters; sister-cousin, Judy Blake Ciesialka and many dear cousins, nieces & nephews.

Mary Lee attended St. Stanislaus Grade school, then graduated from Central High School in 1964. She worked various jobs including real estate and management, then retired from AT&T after over 20 years of service. Mary was a member of the Red Hat Society in Chesterton, and a former vice president of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in Elwood, which helped raise funds for local charitable civic projects. She was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church and former parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elwood, IN. Mary Lee also worked as an advocate for the Youth Exchange Service, which helped international students connect with host families, and also hosted foreign exchange students in her home. She was active in the city of Elwood, IN, serving as the Director of the Glass Festival Parade at one time. Mary Lee enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family, reading, and cooking. She was a loving, caring wife, mother, sister, and aunt who will be truly missed.

Due to safety concerns regarding the pandemic, the services for Mary Lee and her husband Marvin will be held at a later date. If you would like to be personally notified by the family in advance of the scheduling, please reach out to St. Joseph Funeral Home with your contact information to be forwarded to the family. Condolences for the family can be made at www.sjfh.net.

Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved