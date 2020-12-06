I enjoyed working with Mary Lee at Lincoln Junior High , and was fortunate

to have all the Rudd children in class when I was employed with Plymouth Schools . Dr. Rudd , I first met as a youngster in high school when working

for Merle Shivers , a farmer in Argos , IN .

I would see Mary Lee from time to time , and always enjoyed our

conversations .

Peace and comfort be with the families -

5DEC2020

Glenn A . Weidner

Friend