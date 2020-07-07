Mary Lopez



June 4, 1939 - June 30, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary Joanne Lopez, 81, mother, scholar, friend, writer, weight-lifter, speaker of 3 languages, and all around badass, returned to her Southern California beaches Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from South Bend, Indiana. Mary's battles with aortic stenosis and Stage 4 pancreatic cancer never dimmed her light. Mary dragged these diseases up and down a flight of stairs before resting four days later. As she often said, when asked about her cancer diagnosis, “That doesn't work for me, brother.” Mary was comforted by her son, Alan, at her bedside-just in case.



A celebration of Mary's life will be held Thursday, July 9 between 11:00 A.M and 2:00 P.M. at Palmer Funeral Home, 521 North Williams St., South Bend, IN 46616, preceded by a Funeral service at 2:00 P.M.



Mary is survived by her two children, Alan and Vicky. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Mary (Yevchak) Diegan; husband, Lucio Marino Lopez; aunts and uncles.



Mary was born in Hermitage, Pennsylvania and graduated from Hubbard High School with a love of Shakespeare, the Platters, and Elvis-whose concert she skipped owing to a hurt ankle. Mary's mother passed when Mary was just six, yet she remembered crawling into her coffin at the funeral. Mary's desire to comfort others led her to become Sister Paulette in the nunnery, so-named after her father. After community college in Los Angeles, Mary worked several jobs-bank associate, Pacific Bell dispatcher, Mary Kay and Avon consultant-before returning to the healthcare industry in South Bend, Indiana in 1994. Mary was honored in February, 1997 with a plaque for her service at Holy Cross Care and Rehabilitation Center. Mary again was honored in June, 2008 for 10 years of exemplary home care with Memorial Hospital. Mary's sweater palate-purple, red, maroon, charcoal, white, yellow, pink, and brown-reflected her strong, and eclectic personality, which her son adored.



Mary gave to her children her humor, perseverance, and love of reading. She lived briefly in Cali, Columbia where her children met physician uncles Peo, Umberto, and Sylvio, and from whom Mary's son received stitches from an errant swing set. If Mary was not reading Cormack McCarthy's All the Pretty Horses, she and Alan were working on anagrams like “sternoclavicular,” talking with Vicky about her dogs Molly and Annabelle.



Mary's love of Czech language and food-especially yummy buchty and pierogi-was inherited from her grandmother, Suzanne (Kushner) Yevchak, with whom Mary spoke in English and Czech. Mary's talks with her grandmother found themselves in Mary's daily rhythms with her son, the former of which Mary chronicled in her several diaries. If you walked by them while they walked arm-in-arm to the mailbox, you would likely hear “Up Doggie, Up!” as Mary and son climbed curbs, navigated icy parking lots, smiled into each other's eyes. “You did it, Mom!” Alan would say, holding Mary's hands. And, if you eavesdropped on Mary after returning home, you might hear her and her son in the kitchen prepping ground turkey, and the TV shouting Billy Joel's “My Life,” Everly Brothers' “Bye Bye Love,” Roy Orbison's “Anything you Want,” Ricky Nelson's “Travelin' Man,” Simon and Garfunkel's “The Boxer.”



Mary's brown eyes and smile were on display when she cooked with her son, who delighted in the joy being together brought his mother. Mary turns on the stove and butters the pot and takes from the refrigerator 3 ground turkey boxes. Mary and Alan open the cellophane wrappers and place the ground turkey into the sizzling pot and mash it with a spoon. “I love you, Alan,” Mary says, “you're a good cook!” “You're doing a great job, Mom!” he replies, as Mary turns on the faucet and fills a measuring cup and waters the ground turkey. “Here, I'll stir it, Alan,” “Okay, so it's 9:30,” Mary says, “ground turkey should be done around 10:40.” Mary and her son take turns to stir the pot, making sure the pink is gone. Mary adds more water. Mary's son pours in the pasta sauce and taco mix, stirs it, and says to Mary, “Okay, let's put it in the bowl, Mom.” Mary reaches for the bowl under the counter and puts it on the counter; Alan takes the ground turkey off the stove and places it next to the pot. Mary holds the bowl while her son spoons the ground turkey into it. “We're a team!” Mary says, as she and her son hug each other, Alan petting her hair. “We're a team, Doggie!” Mary's son says, as Mary and her son divide between themselves the washing of the pot, bowl, spoon, and stove.



Memorial donations in memory of Mary can be made to the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545.





