Mary Lou Burling



March 6, 1936 - May 12, 2019



DOWAGIAC, MI - Mary Lou Burling, 83, of Dowagiac passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Sanctuary at Holy Cross Nursing Home, in South Bend.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00PM Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center Street, Dowagiac with Pastor Boyd Saylor officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 12:00 PM until the time of service on Wednesday. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Mary Lou's name may be made to Cass County Cancer Service. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com.



Mary Lou was born March 6, 1936, to A.C. and Wilma (Lloyd) Phillips in Eau Claire. On December 30, 1971, she married Ben Burling. She worked for Heddon's and Sunstrand for many years; after that, she was self-employed as a professional knitter. Mary Lou loved sewing, quilting, and crafting. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and coloring. Most of all she loved her family and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



Mary Lou is survived by children, Glenn (Cathy) Feirick and Brenda (John) Edington; grandchildren, Tim (Abbie) Feirick, Beth (Ryan) Kaniuga, and Tom (Sarah) Edington; great-grandchildren, Preston Edington, Justin and Tyler Feirick, and Lainie and Maisie Kaniuga; stepchildren, Chuck (Kathy) Burling, Tom Burling, Bob (Debbie) Burling, Linda (Rodger) Sims, and Diane (Pat) Harding; 14 step-grandchildren and 21 step-great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce (Mike) Hall, and many nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ben Burling, brothers Vernon Phillips and Raymond Phillips, and step-daughter-in-law Dee Dee Burling. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary