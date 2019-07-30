|
Mary Lou DeMeester
Feb. 1, 1933 - June 12, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Mary Lou (Zimmerman) DeMeester, 86, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Belltower of Mishawaka.
Mary Lou was born on February 1, 1933 in Mishawaka, IN to “Jake” Emerson and Ardilla (Mussche) Zimmerman. On July 26, 1952, in Mishawaka, IN she married Camiel C. DeMeester. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Surviving are her children, Cindy (Greg) Powell, David DeMeester, Jack (Nancy) DeMeester, Charles (April) DeMeester, Louise Barnhart, and Thomas (Stacy) DeMeester, 35 grandchildren, and 35 great-grandchildren.
Mary Lou retired from Dodge-Reliance and K-Mart. She was a member of the BK Auxiliary for many years.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. A Celebration of Life will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home.
Contributions in memory of Mary Lou may be made to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa Suite D, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 30, 2019