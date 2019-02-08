|
Mary Lou Kowalski
August 5, 1943 - Feb. 6, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Mary Lou Kowalski, 75, of Granger, IN, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born on August 5, 1943, in South Bend, to the late Al and Rose (Kokot) Kruk and was a lifelong area resident. On October 9, 1965, as Mary Lou Kruk, she married David J. Kowalski. Along with her husband of 53 years, she is survived by her daughter, Lynne (Matthew) Leonhard, her son, David M. Kowalski, and her granddaughter, Abigail Leonhard, all of South Bend. She was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Gordon and by two brothers, Donald and Richard Kruk. Private family services will be held. Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, is handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph County Right to Life or Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545-5234. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 8, 2019