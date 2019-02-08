Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kowalski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou Kowalski


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Lou Kowalski Obituary
Mary Lou Kowalski

August 5, 1943 - Feb. 6, 2019

GRANGER, IN - Mary Lou Kowalski, 75, of Granger, IN, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born on August 5, 1943, in South Bend, to the late Al and Rose (Kokot) Kruk and was a lifelong area resident. On October 9, 1965, as Mary Lou Kruk, she married David J. Kowalski. Along with her husband of 53 years, she is survived by her daughter, Lynne (Matthew) Leonhard, her son, David M. Kowalski, and her granddaughter, Abigail Leonhard, all of South Bend. She was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Gordon and by two brothers, Donald and Richard Kruk. Private family services will be held. Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, is handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph County Right to Life or Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545-5234. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaniewski Funeral Homes
Download Now