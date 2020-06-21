Mary Lou Kryder
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lou Kryder

Oct. 2, 1931 - June 14, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - On June 14, 2020, Mary Lou Kryder, age 88, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family. She was born October 2, 1931 to Jasper Barnes and Fidella (Bretnell) Barnes.

Genuinely great lives are not measured in accomplishments in the boardroom, the courthouse, or the opinions of writers of stories in the news cycle. The great ones, the lives of truly immeasurable worth, are lived by people whose names you may never know. These are not people who make things you can purchase, those things of little value over time. They make priceless memories. They build good families. They make the memories that those whose lives were touched recall with smiles, laughter, and the kind of feeling deep in the heart that brings a bounty of peace and joy. Mary Lou Kryder was one of those people. She was a lifelong resident of South Bend and an Avon representative for over 40 years from 1963 well into the 2000's. Most importantly, though, she was a wonderful and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Mary Lou was filling that capacity with tenderness, grace, and humor.

On June 9, 1951, the former Mary Lou Barnes was wed to the love of her life, Verne L. Kryder, who survives, also a lifelong resident of South Bend. She was a graduate of Adams High School in South Bend. They had four children, Vickie Kryder-Gray (Phil), Charlie Kryder (Karen), Linda Vleaminck (Al), and Phillip Kryder (Mary). She and Verne also share eight grandchildren, Jeff, Heather, Sarah, Matt, Katie, Jordan, Alexandra and Jenna; as well as seven great-grandchildren, Lucas, William, Nicholas, Jacob, Lexi, Nikki, and Evie.

Private services will be held at the Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend. Mary Lou will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mary Lou may be donated to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

Online condolences may be left for the Kryder family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved