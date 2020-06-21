Mary Lou Kryder
Oct. 2, 1931 - June 14, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - On June 14, 2020, Mary Lou Kryder, age 88, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family. She was born October 2, 1931 to Jasper Barnes and Fidella (Bretnell) Barnes.
Genuinely great lives are not measured in accomplishments in the boardroom, the courthouse, or the opinions of writers of stories in the news cycle. The great ones, the lives of truly immeasurable worth, are lived by people whose names you may never know. These are not people who make things you can purchase, those things of little value over time. They make priceless memories. They build good families. They make the memories that those whose lives were touched recall with smiles, laughter, and the kind of feeling deep in the heart that brings a bounty of peace and joy. Mary Lou Kryder was one of those people. She was a lifelong resident of South Bend and an Avon representative for over 40 years from 1963 well into the 2000's. Most importantly, though, she was a wonderful and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Mary Lou was filling that capacity with tenderness, grace, and humor.
On June 9, 1951, the former Mary Lou Barnes was wed to the love of her life, Verne L. Kryder, who survives, also a lifelong resident of South Bend. She was a graduate of Adams High School in South Bend. They had four children, Vickie Kryder-Gray (Phil), Charlie Kryder (Karen), Linda Vleaminck (Al), and Phillip Kryder (Mary). She and Verne also share eight grandchildren, Jeff, Heather, Sarah, Matt, Katie, Jordan, Alexandra and Jenna; as well as seven great-grandchildren, Lucas, William, Nicholas, Jacob, Lexi, Nikki, and Evie.
Private services will be held at the Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend. Mary Lou will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mary Lou may be donated to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Online condolences may be left for the Kryder family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.