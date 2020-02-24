|
|
Mary Lou Kuehn
Sep. 30, 1946 - Feb. 21, 2020
CASSOPOLIS, MI - Mary Louise “Mary Lou” Kuehn, age 73, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Friday, February 21, 2020 in the comfort of her family's presence.
She was born September 30, 1946 in Tacoma, Washington the fourth of eight children of Henry and Mary “Molly” Marthaller. She married Phillip Richard Kuehn April 27, 1968 in Tacoma, Washington.
Mary Lou loved cooking and baking for family and friends. She enjoyed the nature and being outdoors.
Mary Lou will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by two sons,
Ty (daughter in law, Missy) Kuehn of Three Rivers, Evan (wife, Christie) Kuehn of Cassopolis; one granddaughter, Cassidy Kuehn of Cassopolis; three grandsons; Tommy Kuehn, Phillip Kuehn, Brett Kuehn, all of Three Rivers; two sisters, Katherine, Betty; five brothers, Jim, Phillip, Ray, Francis, Michael; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of forty-eight years, Phillip.
Family and friends will gather for a private remembrance.
The family prefers contributions in memory of Mary Lou be made to Hanson Hospice Center, 4382 Cleveland Avenue, Stevensville, Michigan 49127.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 24, 2020