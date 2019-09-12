Home

Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
Mary Lou Styles


1954 - 2019
Mary Lou Styles Obituary
Mary Lou Styles

Oct. 11, 1954 - Sept. 11, 2019

OSCEOLA, IN - Mary Lou Styles, age 64, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Sanctuary at Holy Cross. She was born on October 11, 1954 to Charles and Lois (Hunsley) Galbreath. Mary Lou worked as a Certified Dental Assistant for many years. She enjoyed cooking, collecting cook books, country music, traveling, all animals, and spending time with her family. Mary Lou is survived by her son, Jeffrey Styles of Pahoa, HI; father, Charles Galbreath of Hanna, IN; brother, Johnny Galbreath of Hanna, IN; and her beloved dog, Emily. She is preceded in death by her mother and grandparents. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 Mckinley Hwy., Osceola, IN. Graveside service will follow at Hanna Cemetery. There will be a lunch following the graveside service and family would like for you to join them. To share a remembrance of Mary Lou or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 12, 2019
