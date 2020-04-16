|
Mary Lou Thomas
March 6, 1927 - April 14, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary Lou Thomas, 93, of South Bend passed away peacefully at The Hearth in Granger on April 14, 2020.
Mary Lou, known by everyone as Billie, was a 1985 graduate from Southwestern Michigan college with a RN degree.
Billie was born on March 6, 1927 in South Bend, IN to the late William J. and Gertrude A. (Milestrip) Cerney. Billie's father, Notre Dame grad class of ‘24, was referred by Coach Rockne as ‘the fifth horseman'.
Billie was preceded in death by her husband, Alan R. Thomas, Notre Dame grad of ‘49; her parents; sisters, Jo (Thomas) Reagan and Trudy (Peter) Rose; and brother, William Cerney. She is survived by daughters, Patricia A. Brundrette of Clearwater, FL and Jacqueline A. St. Thomas of South Bend, IN; sons, David A. (Alyn)Thomas of Detroit, MI, Daniel A. (Pamela) Thomas of Pittsburgh, PA, and Steven A. (Joyce) Thomas of Pittsburgh, PA; twelve loving grandchildren and seventeen loving great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Patricia Fewell of South Bend, IN and brother, James (Jane) Cerney of South Bend, IN along with many devoted nieces and nephews.
Billie had a creative spirit that she shared as an accomplished cook, baker, artist and writer. Her children and grandchildren proudly have her paintings displayed in their homes along with favorite recipes they try to duplicate but fall short of how ‘Mom/Nana' made them. Her cream puffs were out of this world.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no services at this time. Billie will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery in South Bend, IN alongside her one and only, Alan.
Condolences for the Thomas family can be expressed at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 16, 2020