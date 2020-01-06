Home

Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
1939 - 2020
Mary Lou Walker Obituary
Mary Lou Walker

March 1, 1939 - Jan. 4, 2020

PLYMOUTH, IN - Mary Lou Walker, 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in Plymouth, IN on January 4, 2020. Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 4-8pm in the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan St., Plymouth, IN. Funeral services will be held on Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 at 11am at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan St., Plymouth. Visitation will resume one our prior in the funeral home. A complete obituary can be seen and condolences may be sent to the family through www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 6, 2020
