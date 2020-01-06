|
Mary Lou Walker
March 1, 1939 - Jan. 4, 2020
PLYMOUTH, IN - Mary Lou Walker, 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in Plymouth, IN on January 4, 2020. Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 4-8pm in the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan St., Plymouth, IN. Funeral services will be held on Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 at 11am at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan St., Plymouth. Visitation will resume one our prior in the funeral home. A complete obituary can be seen and condolences may be sent to the family through www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 6, 2020