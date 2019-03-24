Mary Louise Flowers



Dec. 20, 1927 - March 21, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary Louise Flowers, 91, passed away on March 21, 2019 at Sanctuary at Holy Cross in South Bend, IN. Born on December 20, 1927 in Chicago, IL, Mary was the youngest of two children of the late Edmund and Bertha (Davies) Cook.



Mary grew up on the east side of South Bend and graduated from the former Central High School in 1945. On August 2, 1952, she married James Lewis Flowers. Mary retired from South Bend Community School Corporation in 1997. She was a member of St. Therese, Little Flower Catholic Church. She loved spending time with family and friends and enjoyed watching sports, playing cards, and knitting. She was an avid and loyal fan of football and basketball at University of Notre Dame, where she worked prior to her marriage and was featured on the cover of Notre Dame Scholastic magazine in 1952.



Mary is survived by her two sons, Michael (Debra) Flowers and Joseph (Marilyn) Flowers; grandchildren, Melanie (Reghardt) Smuts, Gregory (Leslie) Flowers, Ian Flowers, Adrienne Flowers, and Megan (Shane) Logan; great-grandchildren, Patrick Flowers, Collin Flowers, Lorelai Logan, and James Logan; and step-great-grandchild, Viktor Smuts. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Flowers; and brother, Robert Cook.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 5:00pm on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at St. Therese, Little Flower Catholic Church, 54191 N. Ironwood Road, South Bend, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 3:00-5:00pm on Tuesday at the church prior to Mass. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, IN. Palmer Funeral Home--Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.



Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mary may be donated to St. Therese, Little Flower Catholic Church, 54191 N. Ironwood Road, South Bend, IN 46635.



Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019