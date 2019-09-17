|
|
Mary Louise Hutchison
Jan. 9, 1928 - Sept. 14, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mrs. Mary Louise Hutchison, 91, passed away peacefully at her home in South Bend on the morning of Saturday, September 14, 2019. Mary was born on January 9, 1928 to the late Frances A. and Julia M. (Troutman) Weaver.
Mary was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, extended family member, and friend. Her life was about her family, and her family is what she lived for. Mary's door and table were available to all, always. She deeply cherished the time she got to spend with her loved ones and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Norman E. Hutchison, on October 20, 2007 after 59 years of marriage. Mary was also preceded in death by a sister, Betty Stalker; a daughter, Pam Price; and two nieces.
Mary is survived by her children, Becky (Dean) Harter of North Liberty, Karla (Morris “Marty”) Gillean of North Liberty, and Eric Hutchison of Peoria, IL; eight grandchildren: Kim Philson, Ericka Williams, Charlena Santa, Seth Marosz, Ethan Marosz, Abbi Gillean, Hether Gillean, and Lindsi Gillean; as well as a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, extended family members, and friends.
Services for Mary will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46614. Friends may call on the family for visitation from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Ryan White-Stevens to officiate. Burial to follow at Highland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's honor to Camp Millhouse, 25600 Kelly Road, South Bend, IN 46614 or online at www.campmillhouse.org.
Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 17, 2019