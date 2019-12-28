|
Mary Louise
(Mary Lou) O'Brien
Dec. 26, 1932 - Dec. 23, 2019
NOTRE DAME, IN - Mary Louise (Mary Lou) O'Brien, 86, formerly of Chicago, Illinois, died peacefully on the morning of December 23, 2019 at Holy Cross Village, Notre Dame, Indiana, after a lengthy illness.
Mary Lou was born on December 26, 1932 to Mary Sinnott O'Brien and James O'Brien, and grew up in Barrington, Illinois. In 1954, Mary Lou graduated from Mundelein College; she later earned her Master's degree from Jane Addams College of Social Work at the University of Illinois, Chicago. Throughout her life, Mary Lou was a well-read, well-traveled woman of compassion and humor. Although she neither married nor had children of her own, Mary Lou briefly taught 3rd and 4th graders in the Diocese of Chicago, and then, served women, children, and families during a 42-year career with Catholic Charities of Chicago, where she was a program director focusing on maternity and adoption services. As a long-time resident of Chicago and parishioner of Holy Name Cathedral, Mary Lou was active in young people's lives, particularly those of her nephew and nieces and their friends.
In late 2011, Mary Lou left Chicago for her recent home at Schubert Villa, where she was close to family, including grandnieces and nephews attending Notre Dame and Saint Mary's College. Mary Lou also enjoyed her friends at Schubert Villa, those who visited with her, and those who cared for her.
Mary Lou is survived by her brother, Dick O'Brien of Blanchardville, Wisconsin; as well as her nephew, Michael Wright (Jeanine Gozdecki) of South Bend, Indiana; her nieces, Anni Wright Dages (Emmett Dages) of Delray Beach, FL; and Megan Wright of Chicago, IL; and her grandnieces and nephews, Anne Marie, Michael, and Mary Cate Wright; and Joe, Tom, Maiti, Kaitey, Bridey, Jack, and Emmett Dages.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Colleen O'Brien Wright; and her brother, James O'Brien.
A Funeral Mass for Mary Lou will be held at 11:00 a.m. (EST) on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Our Lady of Holy Cross Chapel, Notre Dame, Indiana, located between Schubert Villa and Dujare House at Holy Cross Village. Visitation will be held at the Our Lady of Holy Cross Chapel from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass on Monday. A private burial service will be on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary Lou's memory may be made to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago at [email protected]
Kaniewski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019