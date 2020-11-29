Mary Lu Rudell Radde



April 25, 1942 - Nov. 25, 2020



NILES, MI - Mary Lu Rudell Radde, 78 years old, of Niles and Edwardsburg, passed to her rest Nov. 25, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born April 25, 1942 in Berrien Springs, the daughter of George and Ethel (Goff) Rudell and was a graduate of Berrien Springs High School in 1960. She spent the last 30 years with her husband Don in a full time worker-relationship in “Captain's Enterprises”. Her favorite business to be working in was Captain's Pizzeria in Edwardsburg.



Mary Lu had been a friend of Donald Radde for many years and on July 4, 2008, she married Don in Edwardsburg. He survives with her children, Tiree Crawford of Springfield, MO, Michael Crawford of AZ, and Lori Caldwood of Buchanan; and two stepchildren, David Radde of Grand Rapids and Mechelle Dasmann of Edwardsburg. There are several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also has a sister, Elaine (Bill) Graves of Benton Harbor. Family who preceded her in passing are her parents and a sister, Kathy Broman.



Cremation has taken place and inurnment will take place in the Spring of 2021 at Rose Hill Cemetery, Berrien Springs.



Memorial donations are to be made to Caring Circle Hospice, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085.



Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.





