Sr. Mary Luiza
Wawrzyniak
Jan. 13, 1921 - April 10, 2020
LIVONIA, MI - A private burial will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield, Michigan. A celebration of Sister Luiza's life will be held at a future date at the Felician Sisters Convent located at 36800 Schoolcraft Rd., Livonia, Michigan. Arrangements by the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home. Memorials can be made to the Felician Sisters Retirement Fund at www.howepeterson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 15, 2020