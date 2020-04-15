Home

Mary Wawrzyniak
Mary Luiza Wawrzyniak Sr.


1921 - 2020
Mary Luiza Wawrzyniak Sr. Obituary
Sr. Mary Luiza

Wawrzyniak

Jan. 13, 1921 - April 10, 2020

LIVONIA, MI - A private burial will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield, Michigan. A celebration of Sister Luiza's life will be held at a future date at the Felician Sisters Convent located at 36800 Schoolcraft Rd., Livonia, Michigan. Arrangements by the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home. Memorials can be made to the Felician Sisters Retirement Fund at www.howepeterson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 15, 2020
