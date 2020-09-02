1/1
Mary M. Bierly
1941 - 2020
Mary M. Bierly

July 1, 1941 - August 23, 2020

WALKERTON, IN - Mary M. Bierly, 79, passed away at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth Campus following an illness. She was born in Grassy, MO to the late Roy W. & Lovie Oletha (Hawn) Dinkens. Funeral is 1pm EDT Fri., Sept. 4 at the Walkerton United Methodist Church, 1000 Georgia St., Walkerton, IN 46574. Graveside services immediately following at Woodlawn Cemetery in Walkerton followed by a dinner back at church. Visiting hours are 11am to 1pm Friday, Sept. 4, at church. For full obit, go to rannellsfuneralhome.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Walkerton United Methodist Church
SEP
4
Funeral
01:00 PM
Walkerton United Methodist Church
SEP
4
Graveside service
Woodlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rannells Funeral Home
7984 North State Road 23
Walkerton, IN 46574
(574) 586-2120
