Mary M. Bierly
July 1, 1941 - August 23, 2020
WALKERTON, IN - Mary M. Bierly, 79, passed away at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth Campus following an illness. She was born in Grassy, MO to the late Roy W. & Lovie Oletha (Hawn) Dinkens. Funeral is 1pm EDT Fri., Sept. 4 at the Walkerton United Methodist Church, 1000 Georgia St., Walkerton, IN 46574. Graveside services immediately following at Woodlawn Cemetery in Walkerton followed by a dinner back at church. Visiting hours are 11am to 1pm Friday, Sept. 4, at church. For full obit, go to rannellsfuneralhome.com
.