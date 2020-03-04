Home

OWENS FUNERAL HOME
101 N ELM ST
Champaign, IL 61820-3901
(217) 352-4231
Nov. 26, 1924 - March 1, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary Margaret Graham, 95, died on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Holy Cross Village, Notre Dame, IN, where she had resided for many years.

There will be a Funeral Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, 612 E. Park St., Champaign, IL at 10 am on Wednesday, March 4. Burial will immediately follow at Glen Cemetery, Paxton, IL. Owens Funeral Home, Champaign, IL is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mary was born on Nov. 26, 1924 in Paxton, IL to Hugh D. and Mary Burns Graham. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Vincent; and one niece, Angela.

She is survived by sister-in-law, Rochelle Graham of Monticello, IL; niece, Mary Welsh of Franklin, TN; two great-nephews, Jacob Vincent (Sara) Welsh and their children, Jaidyn and Harrison, all of Monticello and Joshua Thomas Welsh of Asheville, NC. Also surviving are several cousins and a dear friend, Verna Hodges.

Mary graduated from Paxton High School in 1942. She received bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Illinois. After working in the Chicago area, she relocated to Miami, FL with her parents. There she worked as Assistant Curriculum Director of Dade County schools for several years.

The family would like to thank the staff of Holy Cross Village for the excellent care Mary received during her years with them.

Memorials may be made to Holy Cross Village, PO Box 706, Notre Dame, IN 46556 or a . Condolences may be offered at www.owensfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020
