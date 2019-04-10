Mary M. Horvath



March 29, 1955 - April 8, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary M. Horvath, 64, of South Bend, IN, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 after a short illness.



Mary was born on March 29, 1955 in South Bend to Richard and Jane (Lingenfelter) Kabzinski.



On February 9, 1980 in South Bend, Mary married Joseph Horvath. Joseph survives along with a daughter, Allisea Horvath; and Mary's siblings, Rickie (Norb) Rybicki, Kathy Fain, Debbie (Dan) Carrico, Tommy (Donna) Boyd, Robert (Shirley) Kabzinski, Richard (Jill) Kabzinski, and Cathy (Doug) Reed.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Oralee Kabzinski; and a brother, Greg Boyd.



Mary retired from St. Joseph Catholic School in Mishawaka after 18 years of service working as a teacher's aid and office secretary. Mary was an avid bowler for many years.



Visitation for Mary will be on Friday, April 12, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka with a service starting at 2:00 p.m. Father Terry Fisher will officiate the services. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75231 or to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123. A luncheon will take place following the service at Bowler's Country Club, 55839 Pine Road, South Bend, IN 46619. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary