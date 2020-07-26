1/1
Mary M. McBride
Mary M. McBride

Oct. 29, 1922 - July 22, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary M. McBride, born on October 29, 1922 in Lancaster, OH to Lloyd and Irene Stein, passed away on July 22, 2020 at the age of 97. On September 27, 1944, she married Bob McBride from Logan, OH. Together they raised a family of seven children: Pat (Rusty), Bob (Jackie), Mary Ann (Sandy), Cate (Lyle), Mike (Nancy), Tim (Tisha), and John (Eve). Bob and Mary were married for nearly 67 years when Bob passed away in 2011. Mary is survived by her seven children; sister, Joyce; 26 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Sally McBride and Dane Menger, three sisters, and one brother.

After spending two years (1947-1948) in Chicago, and five years (1949-1954) in South Bend, Bob and Mary moved to Long Beach, IN where they raised their family. Leaving Long Beach in 1979, they moved to The Landings on Skidaway Island near Savannah, GA. In 1991, they settled near the Santa Catalina Mountains in Tucson, AZ. Finally, in 2003, they left Tucson for friends and family in South Bend, IN. This would be their final move.

At every stop along the way, Bob and Mary were active participants in their communities; Mary was a regular volunteer at nursing homes. Over the years, she enjoyed painting, golfing, walking, bicycling, reading, and photography. She had a great love for music and being with friends and family. Mary's rich relationships with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren reflected her common sense, wisdom, and her sense of humor. Her constant love and counsel will be sorely missed by all.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at Christ the King Catholic Church, with burial at Cedar Grove Cemetery on the campus of the University of Notre Dame.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in the name of Mary McBride to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

Online condolences can be left for the McBride family at www.palmerfunerahomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
