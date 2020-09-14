1/1
Mary M. Niedermeyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary M. Niedermeyer

Sept. 13, 1931 - Sept. 12, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary Mae Niedermeyer passed away peacefully in her home at Southfield on September 12, 2020 where she lived with her extended family.

She has reunited in heaven with her husband and love of her life to celebrate her 89th birthday on September 13.

Mary was born on September 13, 1931 in Benton Harbor, MI to William and Goldie Mae (Geddis) Osterberg.

On June 9, 1951 at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Fort Wayne, IN she married James J. Niedermeyer.

Mary graduated from Central Catholic High School in Fort Wayne and she was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Mishawaka

She was a devoted Catholic, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She never knew a stranger, always greeted everyone with a smile, and ended her conversations with her giggle.

With her husband by her side she enjoyed fishing and spending winters in Florida enjoying Disney.

And she couldn't pass up a garage sale.

Her family, whom she loved unconditionally included her deceased husband, James Niedermeyer, deceased daughter, Kayleen Makowski; her surviving sons, Vane (Sharon) Niedermeyer and Chris (Deb) Niedermeyer, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Mary will be on Tuesday, September 15, at the Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m..

A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, September 16, at 10:30 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Chuch, 4508 Vistula Road, Mishawaka with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Father John Eze will officiate the services. Memorial contributions can be made to the Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences can be made at palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved