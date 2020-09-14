Mary M. Niedermeyer
Sept. 13, 1931 - Sept. 12, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary Mae Niedermeyer passed away peacefully in her home at Southfield on September 12, 2020 where she lived with her extended family.
She has reunited in heaven with her husband and love of her life to celebrate her 89th birthday on September 13.
Mary was born on September 13, 1931 in Benton Harbor, MI to William and Goldie Mae (Geddis) Osterberg.
On June 9, 1951 at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Fort Wayne, IN she married James J. Niedermeyer.
Mary graduated from Central Catholic High School in Fort Wayne and she was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Mishawaka
She was a devoted Catholic, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She never knew a stranger, always greeted everyone with a smile, and ended her conversations with her giggle.
With her husband by her side she enjoyed fishing and spending winters in Florida enjoying Disney.
And she couldn't pass up a garage sale.
Her family, whom she loved unconditionally included her deceased husband, James Niedermeyer, deceased daughter, Kayleen Makowski; her surviving sons, Vane (Sharon) Niedermeyer and Chris (Deb) Niedermeyer, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Mary will be on Tuesday, September 15, at the Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m..
A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, September 16, at 10:30 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Chuch, 4508 Vistula Road, Mishawaka with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Father John Eze will officiate the services. Memorial contributions can be made to the Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences can be made at palmerfuneralhomes.com
