Mary M. Pantzer
August 30, 1933 - June 27, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary M. Pantzer, 86, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 in her son's residence.
Mary was born on August 30, 1933 in South Bend to Andrew and Margaret (Buzanich) Reiner. She was employed by Studebaker from 1955-1958, Associates from 1958-1960, and the University of Notre Dame in the mid 1980's where she worked in the athletic department as a NCAA compliance coordinator. Mary was an avid line dancer, loved animals and crossword puzzles, belonged to the Croatian Ladies Group, and was self-taught in computer literacy. On October 6, 1956 in Our Lady of Hungary Church, she married George R. Pantzer. He died on September 24, 2012. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Wilma Reiner-Aitchinson.
Surviving are two sons, Greg (Wanda) Pantzer of Austin, TX and Gary (Darla) Pantzer of Lakeville.
Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00am Thursday, July 2, 2020 in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Lakeville. Family and friends may gather from 10:00am until services in the church. Mask will be required and social distancing guidelines will be enforced. Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Zahoran Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.