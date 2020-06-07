Mary Magdaline
Donahue
March 30, 1953 - May 30, 2020
ELKHART, IN - In loving memory of Mary Magdaline (Presits) Donahue. She was born in Sopron Hungary, March 30, 1953 to Paul and Zsuzanna Presits, who preceded her in death. She had four siblings, two of whom preceded her in death, Zsuzanna (Presits) Seider and Paul Presits. Her mother and father-in-law, Mary Catherine (Michael) and Bernard Roger Donahue; brothers-in-law, Patrick Donahue and Lee Perry; and great-niece, Tarin Bowering also preceded her in death.
In 1956, when she was three years old, she came to the United States of America with her parents and three older siblings. Trying to escape from Soviet imposed policies during the Hungarian revolution, they crossed the border into Austria, and came to South Bend, Indiana to start a new life.
Mary graduated from Riley High School in 1971. She worked at the State Theater in downtown South Bend where she met and later married Tracy Donahue on June 7, 1975. In 1982 their daughter, Melanie Katherine was born. She and her sister Edie started a house-cleaning business in 1988; she retired from the business in 2015.
Mary love to be around family and friends, playing board games and cards, reminiscing over family stories, and laughing. She loved to cook, and was very good at it. She loved everyone, and everyone loved her.
She leaves behind her husband of almost 45 years, Tracy Donahue; her daughter Melanie and son-in-law, Ryan Thompson; two siblings, Edie Perry (Gerry Yoquelet) and Joe (Lisa) Presits; four sisters-in-law, Cathy (Phil) D'Hoore, Julie Barnhart, Marti Smith, and Joan Fickett; three brothers-in-law, Mike (Sandi) Donahue, Dale (Marilyn) Donahue, and Tim (Deb) Donahue, 25 nieces and nephews, and many other family members who will miss her dearly.
Zahoran Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice care. To leave an online condolence, visit www.Zahoran.com or the Zahoran Funeral Home Facebook page.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.