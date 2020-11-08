1/1
Mary Margaret (Coty) Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Margaret (Coty) Brown

March 18, 1923 - Nov. 1, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary Margaret (Coty) Brown, 97, passed away November 1, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.

Mary was a lifelong resident of South Bend and attended St. Joseph Parochial School, St. Joseph Academy, and graduated from Central High School in 1940. She then attended St. Mary's College. Mary worked in administration and retired from Real Services, Inc.

She married the late Ralph C. Brown in 1947 and had five children, all of whom are surviving: Terrence (Mary) of Bremerton, WA, Gregory of South Bend, Christopher (Debbie) of Hollister, CA, Eric (Tami) of Mishawaka, and Lisa of San Jose, CA. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and her sister, Phyllis (Robert) Himschoot of South Bend.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband; her father, Professor Gilbert J. Coty Sr.; her mother, Cecilia (Hirscher) Coty; her stepmother, Isabelle (Daugherty) Coty; her sister, Rita Ann Coty; her two brothers, Gilbert J. Coty, Jr. and Richard Coty; and her grandson, Matthew Michael Brown.

She was a devout Christian and a member of St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church for nearly 70 years. Her adoration of God was evident, reflected in her cheerful demeanor, and generous and loving nature.

Mary was a volunteer for The Christ Child Society. She loved to sew, knit, and crochet, and in her later years, she took classes to become fluent in sign language. Mary was a lifelong Notre Dame sports fan, having grown up a mile from campus, where her father was a language professor.

Even though she was advanced in years, the enormity of this loss cannot be overstated, as Mary provided an environment grounded in faith, love and caring for her family, and was truly a guiding light for all lives she touched.

A Mass of Remembrance will be held for Mary at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, Ironwood Dr., South Bend, IN for family and friends on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to Mass.

The family would like to thank The Center for Hospice Care, Father Terrence M. Coonan, Jr., and Dr. Joseph Caruso for their outstanding compassion and care.

Memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to the church or Real Services, Inc.

To send private condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved